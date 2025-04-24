Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

My colleague Mary Glindon was absolutely right when she wrote about the importance of investing in education. It is one of the best ways to enhance life chances as many of us can attest.

As an already difficult global financial situation threatens to get worse it’s more important than ever that long term investment happens. North Tyneside schools will receive almost a million pounds more this year for capital funding with a further half million for ICT. There will also be funding to ensure SEND provision and more mainstream places. It is driven by the need to have enough school places, a situation made more urgent by the closure of Monkseaton High.

When I met the Schools Minister recently I made clear the importance of the affected children being accommodated in good schools near to where they live. But it’s not just about children already in school it’s about the next generation.

That is why the announcement of funding of new child care places is so significant. 300 schools received funding as part of the pilot for this scheme, including four in North Tyneside. I was delighted that that includes Spring Gardens Primary in North Shields.

That‘s good news for children and good news for parents who can now make better choices about things like work. The fact the Ofsted rated North Tyneside Children’s Services as Outstanding, one of only five authorities in the country, is testament to the wisdom of investing in a better future for children even if recently it has been a financial stretch to do so.