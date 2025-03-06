International Women's Day: Northumberland community initiatives will celebrate the counties pioneering women

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:17 BST

Communities across Northumberland will come together on International Women’s Day (IWD) to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women, both past and present.

Museums and galleries, such as the Woodhorn Museum, Ashington, and the Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick, will host exhibitions on IWD on March 8 – showcasing the lives of notable Northumbrian women.

Northumberland Libraries has its own pioneering woman - Ruth Baker who was the first ever county librarian in 1925.

They will feature artefacts and personal stories, providing visitors with a glimpse into the past. Speakers and historians will offer talks on notable female figures.

Ruth Baker (to left of image) with 'Bessie' the first library van in front of County Hall, Newcastle, in 1951.Ruth Baker (to left of image) with 'Bessie' the first library van in front of County Hall, Newcastle, in 1951.
Ruth Baker (to left of image) with 'Bessie' the first library van in front of County Hall, Newcastle, in 1951.

Schools and colleges will focus on women's history and gender equality to encourage the younger generation to think about issues facing women today.

There will also be film screenings, poetry readings, and panel discussions to encourage meaningful conversations about the role of women and the ongoing quest for equality.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Libraries, said: “Northumberland’s history is packed with pioneering women who have made significant contributions to society – challenging the norm, breaking barriers and leading their fields.

“This continues with some of the remarkable women operating today, from one of the UK’s favourite authors in Ann Cleeves, to the everyday heroines who keep the wheels turning.

“Our Libraries and Archive Services have organised a series of events with local organisations, schools and community groups to create a diverse programme that reflects the spirit of empowerment.

“We are proud of our track record when it comes to equality and will continue to foster environments where women can thrive, with initiatives to support women's education, innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership.”

