The winners of the very first Glendale Agricultural Society Herd Competition have been announced.

Prizes were presented at Glendale Show on Bank Holiday Monday.

Launched to celebrate the excellence of cattle farming across north Northumberland and the Borders, the competition attracted entries from some of the region’s finest beef producers.

Judged by renowned livestock farmer Forrest Irving, formerly of Whitchester Farm, Hawick, the competition set out to shine a spotlight on the outstanding herds that are a hallmark of this renowned livestock-producing area.

Jack Walton from Hexham and Northern Marts with Meghan Harvey, GAS Herd Competition Winner.

The 2025 winners were:

First Place – Overall Herd: Meghan Harvey, Shotton, who was awarded the prestigious Ted Fox Trophy and £250.

Second Place – Overall Herd: George Burrell, Broomhouse, who was given a £150 prize.

Best Animal: Watson family’s calf Ambassador, with a £100 prize.

The winning herd.

Meghan said: “It’s an honour to have won this knowing how competitive the competition was, and the high level of the herds the judge has seen.”

The competition was proudly sponsored by Hexham and Northern Marts, the leading livestock auctioneers in North East England.

Bill Elliot, competition organiser and Head Livestock Steward at the Glendale Show, commented: “We couldn’t have asked for a better first year. The quality of cattle on display was exceptional, and the feedback from farmers has been very positive.

"Huge congratulations to our winners, and our thanks go to Forrest for his expertise and to Hexham and Northern Marts for supporting this fantastic new addition to the Glendale Show.”

Thousands of visitors enjoying a day of livestock competitions, rural showcases, local food and entertainment at the show.