Exclusive programme brings racehorse rehabilitation support to Barnard Castle, County Durham

Equestrians across County Durham can now access expert-led training sessions through the newly launched Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme (TAP), a pioneering initiative dedicated to ex-racehorse rehabilitation and retraining.

The programme, delivered by The Howden Way in partnership with equestrian brand Harry Hall, offers subsidised monthly training sessions specifically designed to support the transition of thoroughbreds to rewarding post-racing careers.

TAP stands as the industry's first comprehensive nationwide support system for equestrians taking on former racehorses. Through both in-person coaching and digital resources, the programme guides owners through every stage of transitioning ex-racehorses into their second careers.

All sessions are conducted by certified Level 3 or higher coaches with specialised expertise in thoroughbred retraining. Each structured session develops essential skills through targeted flatwork, polework, and jumping exercises tailored to each horse's development stage. Local equestrians can sign up to the programme for free and participate at Travellers Rest, Marwood on 20th April.

Harry Hall & The Howden Way

With approximately 35,000 former racehorses currently in the UK and around 7,000 horses retiring from British racing annually, TAP addresses a critical industry need by promoting proper retraining methods that ensure these magnificent horses enjoy fulfilling lives beyond the racetrack.

Liz Hopper, Managing Director at Harry Hall, said: “We're thrilled to partner with the Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme, which represents a fantastic initiative in the industry to support the transition of racehorses to the second part of their lives.

“The comprehensive nature of TAP, from expert coaching to welfare support, aligns perfectly with our mission to serve the equestrian community and help play a vital role in supporting riders who take on an ex-racehorse. We look forward to supporting the programme in every way that we can to not only meet, but exceed, its objectives.”

Each training day will offer different sessions to accommodate horses at various stages of the transition. Sessions will cover all levels from those just starting their retraining journey through to those equines already enjoying a new life after racing.

Programme Director, Justine Parker, added: “Our objective at TAP is to assist the successful transition of ex-racehorses to their new careers post racing.

“Working alongside Harry Hall will be extremely beneficial for us, not only in terms of raising awareness of the programme but also in assisting with the sustainability and growth plans that we are committed to delivering.”

For more information visit harryhallinsurance.com/thoroughbred-aftercare-programme