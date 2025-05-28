Dog rescued from cramped cage still searching for a home after a year in Northumberland RSPCA care
Five-year-old crossbreed Gina was living in a cage where she could not stand with another dog in County Durham and was signed over to the animal welfare charity because of welfare concerns.
She’d had very little experience of the outside world and had been left with weakened muscles because of a lack of exercise.
The RSPCA’s Northumberland West Branch has been caring for Gina since May last year. Since then 77 dogs, including her companion, have been adopted, but sadly Gina is still waiting for her forever home.
Adoptions officer, John Billany, says Gina is the longest-staying dog he has ever known come into the branch’s care in nearly 15 years of working for the RSPCA.
He said: “Gina has been with us for well over a year now and is still searching for a home. We rehome four or five dogs every month so she’s seen a lot of others come and go.
“When she first came into rescue Gina had a look of abject sadness on her face and you could tell she was depressed because of her living conditions.
“Despite her difficult past she’s an extremely friendly and loveable dog who loves spending time with people. She’s been adopted from us twice but has sadly been returned on both occasions because of separation anxiety. This is improving but is something her new owners will need to support her with.
“In the right home Gina will make a wonderful companion and we really hope this appeal will help us to find a perfect match for her. She’s a young dog who very much deserves happiness."
To ensure ongoing support can be given, potential adopters will ideally need to live within a 40 mile radius of Hexham.
A quiet, adult-only household with a single person or a couple, who are retired or work from home would be ideal and she cannot live with other pets. If you think you can provide Gina with this type of home, please visit the branch's website for details about how to apply.
