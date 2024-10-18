Company behind Alnwick Playhouse revamp awarded major contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A NORTH East banking giant with branches across Northumberland has appointed a regional firm to oversee deliver of its new flagship branch.

Newcastle's Building Society's six-storey branch will open in the shadow of Grey’s Monument as part of a multi-million-pound commitment to high street financial services and advice from the firm.

The chain has branches throughout Northumberland, including in Wooler, Ashington and Alnwick.

Gateshead-based Arcas Building Solutionshas been awared a multi-million pound contract to undertake the construction and transformation of the branch, which is expected to open in 2025.

The new branch will be delivered by a firm with an impressive track record in Northumberland

The Team Valley company has delivered hundreds of projects across the North East including the revamped Alnwick Playhouse.

Michael Nesbit, Managing Director at Arcas Building Solutions said it was one of the firm’s “most exciting and ambitious” projects to date.

“Since launching in 2010, we’ve developed a strong track record for delivering projects on time, within budget - and most importantly - to the valued satisfaction of our clients,” he said.

“Our diversity and ability to deliver on projects of any size and within any sector has made us one of the most trusted names within our field. Clients know they can trust us to deliver projects ranging from commercial and industrial units to hospitality venues and school projects.”

“This project is one of our most exciting and ambitious to date, and it is a genuine pleasure to work with Newcastle Building Society, a North East business that is bucking the trend of high-street branch closures by investing in its communities.

“They have continued to find new ways to restore access to face-to-face financial services on our high streets – something that will benefit the lives of locals.”

“On the back of this project award, we’ve continued the exciting growth of our team by recruiting an additional Site Manager and Quantity Surveyor who will both have involvement in this project – their employment bolsters our already highly skilled and experienced Operational and Commercial teams.”

The branch will be located in the former French Connection unit, at Grey’s Monument on Grainger Street, which closed in August 2023.

Recently, artist impressions of the development were published which will feature a bright, modern branch space on the ground floor offering a full range of services including savings, mortgages and financial advice.

The development will also create several meeting and events spaces across five floors, and a flexible community room for use by charities, community groups and local organisations.

Andrew Haigh, Chief Executive Officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to be making good progress on our plans to breathe new life into an iconic city centre building, bringing it back into use for the benefit of the community for generations to come through modern branch services and a unique community space.

“It’s essential that people in our communities can have a face-to-face conversation about their money, preserving that vital access to trusted financial advice and information, and we believe that people of all ages value being able to pop into their local branch rather than having to do everything online.

“This is a significant investment in our home city and we’re pleased to be working with Arcas Building Solutions on this stage of the development.

“I’m confident our members and wider Newcastle communities will love the new branch and I’m looking forward to formally open the doors to customers and the wider community in the new year.”

