The leading manufacturer of cable glands, cleats and accessories, Cramlington-based CMP Products has marked its 25th anniversary in the United States with a glittering dinner in Houston, Texas.

The event, which was held earlier this month at The Bell Tower on 34th in Houston, was attended by key customers, the Americas team, CMP’s senior global mangers and board members from CMP UK.

CMP Products opened its very first international office in the US in 1999 and since then it has expanded globally. Today, it has nine international offices around the globe and actively sells in six continents.

Jamie Hughes, CMP Products’ regional manager for the Americas, said: “In 1999, we took the seemingly giant leap from across the pond to begin our American adventure – and we’ve never looked back.”

Celebrating 25-years in America – CMP Products' glittering anniversary meal in Houston, Texas.

“Through our tireless work to always provide high quality products and services to our ever-growing customer base; and the loyalty we’ve been shown in return, we’ve truly established ourselves as a force to be reckoned with in this vital geographical market. And I’m confident that 25-years will only be the first of our big anniversary celebrations in the Americas”

During its first quarter of a century in the Americas, with a strong base in Houston, CMP has had its products specified by Houston engineering companies for major domestic and international projects. These products have been integral to some of the largest construction, oil, gas, and petrochemical initiatives across both the Americas and international markets.

“The big project wins have been great, both domestically and internationally, a real cause for celebration, but every single specification success has been another chapter in our on-going success story,” added Jamie.

“What really underscores our success over 25-years, is that today the CMP Products name is always in the mix when it comes to new specifications and new projects that require cable glands, cable cleats and accessories in the Americas.”