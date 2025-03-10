Chief Scout congratulates Berwick-upon-Tweed volunteers.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields has congratulated volunteers at The Three Bridges Explorer Scout Unit for providing unmissable adventures and skills life for local teens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dwayne Fields, who replaced Bear Grylls as Chief Scout in September last year said "I’m incredibly proud that Scouts is helping so many young people in Berwick-upon-Tweed gain skills for life.

Since opening in October last year, The Three Bridges Explorer Scout Unit have gone from strength to strength. They’ve recruited some fantastic volunteers, engaged local families and members of the community. Most importantly, they’ve created some incredible opportunities for fun, adventure and friendship for young people who live locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s vital our young people get the encouragement and support they deserve to help them find their place in the world and become the active citizens of the future. I remember as a nine-year-old Cub Scout joining my local group. It meant so much having leaders who believed in me. It gave me the confidence to step up and begin a lifetime of adventure that’s taken me across continents.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields

If people in Berwick-upon-Tweed thinking of volunteering on flexible basis, then we would love to welcome you to the Scouts family too. You’ll make new friends, use your skills and learn new ones. Everyone’s welcome here – all genders, faith (including no faith) and backgrounds.

A huge thank you and well done to the whole team at The Three Bridges Explorer Scouts. You’re making all the difference to young people’s lives.

Keep up the great work,

Dwayne Fields

Chief Scout