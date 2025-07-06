Brilliant Berwick beat League leaders

Berwick closed the gap at the top with a thrilling 14-run win at leaders Blagdon Park in a game that went right down to the wire.

The Borderers are now just 24 points off the top spot and went to Division One side Alnmouth & Lesbury in the Thomas Wilson League Cup for a T20 fixture last night (Wednesday 9th July) on a superb run of form.

Berwick have won ten of their twelve NTCL Division Three fixtures so far this year as they look to secure a promotion spot that they only just missed out on last term.

It proved a real team effort at the top side as they imposed a first defeat of the season on them.

The Borderers narrowed the gap at the top

Arun Ramasamy top scored with 35 and Sam Cadman chipped in with 34 and Dom Donaldson 30 as Berwick were all out for 175 in the 48th over.

When James Thompson clean bowled Mark Foster for a duck to leave the hosts on 3-1 it gave the Borderers a dream start to fielding that total.

When Ramasamy caught skipper Adam Clark for another duck soon after from another Thompson delivery soon after, they were in wonderland.

But Blagdon Park got over the shock of being 5-2 and Joshua Sugden put on 22 before Elliott Keenan caught him off Declan Mark.

Keenan tumbled James Lambton’s wickets on 17 and Mark was celebrating again when Michael Beveridge caught opener Lewis Wake from his delivery to dislodge him on 33.

That left the hosts on 78-5 with their top order gone, but wicket keeper Ben Gibson put on a spirited 42 to keep Berwick’s eyes on the scoreboard.

He was eventually caught by Jordan Woodcock off Thompson, and David Currie set about wrecking the tailenders, taking 4-37.

He trapped Fuzzy Ahmed lbw for 16, saw Sam Cadman catch David Gibson on 6, and clean bowled Joseph Creasey for a duck.

Werner Durrheim struck a dangerous 17 from 15 deliveries, including a six and a four, as Blagdon chased down the target, but they were deflated as Currie bounced one into his stumps in the 46th over to put them all out for 161.

Berwick take on Percy Main at the Pier Field on Saturday.