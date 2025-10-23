The decision to remove a Berwick play park is being reconsidered after appeals from local people.

The 3 Fields Play Park in West Field was planned to be demolished due to damage to equipment that means it is currently unsafe for children to use.

After concerns from many about what the removal of the park would mean for children in the area, Bernicia who own the site have responded.

Gemma Alderson, Bernicia head of neighbourhoods and communities, said: “We have listened to the concerns raised by local people and will be consulting more widely in the local area to gauge public opinion.

Cllr Nicole Brooke at The 3 Fields Play Park, Berwick.

“That will happen as soon as we can. In the meantime, the play park will remain closed as some of the equipment is in a state of disrepair and isn’t safe for children to play on.

“We will make a decision on the future of the play park once we have spoken with local people and looked at the cost of repair work required.”

Berwick North Cllr Nicole Brooke also responded to concerns surrounding the parks future, and has requested a meeting with Bernicia.

In a post to Facebook she said: “Many residents have been in touch with concerns about the future of the play park in West Field, Berwick, after hearing that it may soon be demolished. I completely understand how upsetting this news is for local families and the wider community.

“My aim is to explore a collaborative approach between Bernicia, the Council, and our community to find a positive solution.

“Thank you to all those who have reached out — your voices are being heard.”