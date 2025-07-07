Bedlington town centre improvements now complete

Bedlington’s town centre has reached a major milestone with the completion of the Market Place project.

Led by Advance Northumberland and delivered by contractor Meldrum, the scheme has transformed Bedlington with the introduction of new modern apartments, retail space, and improved public areas in the heart of the town.

Councillor Richard Wearmouth, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business, Growth and Regeneration at Northumberland County Council, said: "These improvements are a great milestone for this project and reflect our commitment to investing in all our communities.

“Bedlington has so much potential, and this project has created a more attractive and accessible town centre for everyone. It’s fantastic to see local businesses already getting involved, and we look forward to others setting up in the near future as the regeneration of the town takes shape.”

Bedlington Town Improvements

Steven Harrison, CEO at Advance Northumberland, said: "This is a significant step forward for Bedlington. The completion of this development not only improves the fabric of the town but also provides real opportunities for local businesses and residents alike. We’re already seeing increased interest in the available units and are confident this will act as a catalyst for further regeneration.

“All six apartments are let and we have now commenced marketing the retail units beneath. A total of four retail units have been added to the high street to help strengthen the town's commercial offering and increase footfall in the area.

“Advance Northumberland continues to develop plans for the remaining phases with exciting announcements expected later this year”

Greggs, the national bakery chain, is the first retailer to set up shop in the new space. Demand is high for the remaining units, and interested parties are advised to contact the commercial team at Advance Northumberland.

The completed scheme reflects a shared vision to create a thriving, sustainable, and welcoming town centre that supports long-term economic growth and community wellbeing.

The improvements to Bedlington also include new cycling and pedestrian routes, which are already having a positive impact on the look, feel, and function of the town centre as well as the new Retail Lane connecting the high street with the first phase of the Aldi store and town centre car parking.

The town’s railway station for the Northumberland Line is also nearing completion.

The project is backed by funding support from Northumberland County Council and from the government's £2m Getting Building Fund, managed in the region by the North East Combined Authority.