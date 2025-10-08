Staff from The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh are braving a fundraising sea dip as a way to give their thanks to local fishermen.

On October 14, the whole team from the popular seafood restaurant, including owner Richard Sim are running into the North Sea on Bamburgh beach as part of the ‘Big Dip’ for the charity Fishermen’s Mission.

The ‘Big Dip’ is an annual cold-water fundraiser to raise money towards emergency help and practical support for UK fishermen and their families.

Manager of The Potted Lobster, Jessica Mae Ainslie said: “We are so lucky in regards to where we are based in the North East and we deal with a lot of local fishermen who go out in all-weathers to make sure there is nice, fresh fish coming our way.

"It’s just a bit of a thank you to the fisherman - as without them, we wouldn’t have an operational business.”

The team have hopes to raise £1000. Donations can be made here.