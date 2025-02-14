Ashington’s Yellow Brick Road for the Sight Impaired

Ashington has a new magical railway station. Northern Rail, and Northumberland County Council have transformed the old station and some derelict land into a 21st century marvel of Accessibility for travellers, able and disabled.

Vision Northumberland were represented by Board Members Richard and Jennifer d’Alton at an accessibility event for the Northumberland Line stations at Ashington on Friday 24th January.

There were representatives on hand from Northern (the train operator) and Northumberland County Council to show them around the station and its facilities, such as the ticket vending machine, help point, customer information systems etc.

Train arrives at the end of the Yellow Brick Road. L to R; Ed Irwin, Richard d'Alton, Jennifer d'Alton, Elaine Bower, Hugo Ziegler

For the sight impaired there were many good features such as a wide ‘yellow brick road.’ A yellow pathway with a ribbed surface which can be felt underfoot and can assist on the platform to allow a safe distance from the edge.

There is a cleverly designed ticket machine which, if you are a wheelchair user, slides down to an accessible height if you press the wheelchair icon.

The stations at Ashington and Seaton Delaval are now open and trains are running to Newcastle twice per hour on Monday to Saturday daytimes and hourly on evenings and Sundays.

Each of the groups invited had helped in the process of looking at the designs for each of the stations, and Mark Ellis, the Strategic Programme Officer for NCC, had indicated that they would have liked to host the drop in event before the line opened. Unfortunately, it could not be achieved.

Sitting on the Yellow Brick Road. L to R; Edward Irwin, Richard d'Alton, Jennifer d'Alton, Elaine Bower, Hugo Zeigler, Mark Ellis

However there were so many people getting onto the trains, that already this Northumberland Line is rated a success and its’ accessibility rating is second to none.

Vision Northumberland (formally Northumberland County Blind Association) is the local voluntary association working for sight impaired people throughout Northumberland and they were delighted to help with the accessibility of this project.