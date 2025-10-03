Just a week after securing over £4m in National Lottery Heritage Funding, Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery has had another major financial boost.

The museum has been awarded up to £1.7m in Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal funding as it looks to create a new home in the Grade 1 listed Northumberland Hall in the town centre.

Initial work is set to start this winter to the interior of the building with the main construction work expected to start in late spring 2026.

Since its creation, the Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery in Alnwick has been based in the town’s listed St Mary’s Church for 23 years but over recent years, the museum’s aspiration has been to expand and move into the Northumberland Hall in the Market Place.

The Borderlands funding approval is part of a planned multi-million pound investment package to regenerate Alnwick town centre.

The above news adds to the more than £270,000 in County Council funding which was approved in July as part of the Borderlands Place Programme to kick start the multi-million pound investment package to regenerate Alnwick town centre.

This includes £181,000 for the initial works to Northumberland Hall and elsewhere in the town, a further £90,000 to develop detailed designs for the new Alnwick Transport Hub on the bus station site.

County Council Leader and Borderlands Partnership Board member, Glen Sanderson said: “This is another significant investment in the town centre and fantastic news for Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery’s exciting plans.

“Alnwick is known for its attractions nationally and internationally and through both the council and through Borderlands we want to bring new attractions to the town centre, make it easier to visit the town on public transport and boost the town centre as a place to live, visit, work and invest.

Alnwick Hotspur County Councillor Martin Swinbank said: “This is a further boost for Alnwick and will complement the other major public realm improvements which are planned.

"It's the culmination of a lot of effort put in by the voluntary Alnwick Borderlands Board of stakeholders over a number of years, along with Alnwick Town Council.

“I hope this boost ripples out into the private sector and encourages much needed investment into some of the other buildings and businesses within the town centre, to keep Alnwick flourishing.”

Alnwick Castle County Councillor Gordon Castle added: "This Borderlands funding is on track to deliver improvements to help the economy grow in our town by investing in modern infrastructure.

“The museum move will help our marketplace thrive, and along with the bus station plans, meet increasing visitor and resident expectations in our fine town."

Jean Humphrys, chair of trustees at Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery, said: “It’s been quite a week for us and we’re delighted with this match funding in support of our National Lottery Heritage Grant.

”As a volunteer-run museum, recognition of our strong work for the people of Alnwick and this amazing Town is always welcome and we’re very grateful to the County Council and the Borderlands Partnership for their funding support.”