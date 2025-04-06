Alnwick rugby boss angered by big loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick RFC went down to a heavy 80-33 defeat at York in their final League game of the season, which left manager Michael van Vuuren far from happy.

The former Newcastle Falcons, Bath and Leicester Tigers hooker apologised to the club’s fans for the capitulation and insisted he sets the standards higher than that.

“With a few lads getting an opportunity in the firsts, we wanted to go down to York and be competitive, unfortunately we got a hammering and I take full responsibility for the embarrassing performance, it certainly wasn’t what I or the group expect from anyone who puts on the Alnwick jersey,” he said.

“As long as I am coach of Alnwick, the supporters will never see another performance like that. To end the season on that note was bitterly disappointing.”

“We will all go away and hopefully reflect on our learnings from 2024/25 and ensure that we are a stronger and more consistent outfit heading into next season.”

“We still have the Papa John’s cup coming up soon, so hopefully we can end on a high note.”

The blue and golds finished in fifth spot in Regional One North East, fifteen points behind their fourth-placed hosts.

“I think overall there was a lot of improvements made and loads the group can be proud of,” said van Vuuren.