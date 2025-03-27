A developing Alnwick-based addiction service inspired by a man’s struggles has been named a finalist of the UK StartUp Awards.

After years of struggling with alcoholism, Colin Gibson has been fundraising to set up his own rehabilitation programme in Alnwick, NE14 Addiction – a community based company dedicated to supporting those affected by addiction

The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the start-up scene across the UK, and NE14 Addiction has been nominated for the consumer services start up of the year award in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber.

The programme celebrates the achievements of individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

Colin Gibson, founder of NE14 Addiction.

Colin said: “Being shortlisted for this award is an incredible honour and it represents a milestone in a journey that has been both challenging and deeply rewarding.

“NE14 Addiction was born out of my personal story and the unwavering support from our community has been the driving force behind everything we do. We continue to fundraise and any support, no matter how small, makes a significant difference in helping us reach more people in need.”

The winners from each region will be invited to the first UK final taking place in Hertfordshire on September 12, and will then go on to represent their region at the 2025 UK National StartUp Awards final later this year.

From April 4, Colin will be embarking on a 310 mile walking challenge with an aim to raise £5,000 for NE14Addiction. Donations can be made here.