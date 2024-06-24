Alnwick man makes 19 hour canoe crossing of Scotland

Alnwick canoe coach crosses Scotland via Caledonian canal, 95km in 19 hours

Geoff Potts of Lesbury decided to undertake a fundraising challenge in memory of his dad George Potts. George died in February after 35 years with pulmonary fibrosis. Asthma & Lung UK conduct research into conditions such as this and Geoff decided to raise money to support other families with somebody in a similar condition. Working as a canoe guide Geoff has often crossed Scotland via the Caledonian Canal in open canoes, a journey which usually takes 24 hours. To raise funds for Asthma & Lung UK Geoff decided to do it in under 24 hours. He completed the challenge on Friday evening/Saturday 22nd June in a time of 19 hours. This is believed to be a first. The crossing, starting at Corpach on the western highlands coast and finishing in Clachnaharry Inverness on the east coast has been completed previously in 16 hours but that was with a tandem canoe crew.