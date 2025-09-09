Alnwick travel agents raised over £450 for a local childbirth charity after completing a 13-mile trek from Bamburgh to Dunstanburgh.

The team of eight from Hays Travel organised the walk which took them on the route from castle to castle in Northumberland.

They raised £457 for Chameleon Buddies, a charity supporting people living with a stoma or childbirth injury, both in the UK and Kenya.

Branch manager at Hays Travel in Alnwick, Claire Morris, said: “We feel so proud of ourselves having completed this 13-mile walk.

From left to right: Hays Travel Alnwick’s Ellie Harrison, Katie Makepeace, Claire Morris, Diane Tait, Rebecca Don, Sasha Knox, Cara Fletcher, and Nathan Jones.

"We really pushed through, despite the wind, with the support of some lovely loyal customers who met us along the way with banners, tea, coffee, and homemade flapjacks for motivation and fuel. We are so thankful for the generous donations that we have received

“We really wanted to support this local Alnwick-based charity where they are passionate advocates providing hope for people struggling to live with lifechanging injuries following childbirth.”

You can donate to Hays Travel Alnwick’s fundraiser for Chameleon Buddies here.

Each Hays Travel branch is provided with a £500 budget to use for fundraising and charity work in their local area. £200 of this is to be used to fundraise for charities which support young people’s mental health, the rest can be used for other charities chosen by the branch.

As the teams chosen charity, a coach trip to the Edinburgh Christmas Markets organised for December is planned to raise even more money for Chameleon Buddies. To book, visit the Hays Travel Alnwick Facebook page or call 01665 465026.