An Alnwick gym have raised over £6k to support a local woman battling cancer in a 24-hour fitness challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Boe was diagnosed with stage-four cancer in 2023. After finding a doctor in Germany offering life-changing TACE treatment which is not available in the UK, Amy has needed £5k per trip to receive the medical care she needs.

As a valued member of Urban Fitness gym in Alnwick, owners Jonathon and Joanna Packard pulled the community together to organise a 24-hour ergathon challenge to help raise funds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 28, the team and gym-goers came together to continuously keep at least one SkiErg, BikeErg and RowErg moving from 10am, with the aim to cover enough distance to reach Frankfurt in Germany and back.

The Urban Fitness team and gym-goers celebrated the end of the challenge.

Gym owner Joanna Packard said: “It was amazing. So many people got involved from members, public, friends and family. Even Amy and her family attended.

"We raised £5789 on GoFundMe and also the sale of t-shirts and donations takes us over to £6k, which covers Amy’s next treatment in Frankfurt.”

Joanne gave special thanks to the support they received from the Alnwick community and businesses who kept them fueled throughout the day – including Turnbulls Northumbrian Food, The Running Fox and Cafe Terrino who provided food, and Rontec garage and Starbucks who provided drinks.

The group competed their original challenge of Alnwick to Frankfurt and back at 4.33am but kept going for the whole 24-hours.

Those who would still wish to donate can do so via GoFundMe.