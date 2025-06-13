An Alnwick gym are pulling the community together with a 24-hour fundraiser to help a local woman receive cancer treatment.

Amy Boe, 47, was diagnosed with stage-four cancer in 2023 after experiencing back pain while bowling with her family at Center Parcs.

As a regular member of Urban Fitness gym in Alnwick, after Amy’s cancer returned, gym owners Jonathon and Joanna Packard organised a 24-hour community ergathon.

On June 28, starting at 10am, at least one SkiErg, BikeErg and RowErg will be moving non-stop, with the aim to cover enough distance to reach Frankfurt in Germany - where Amy is hoping to receive life-changing treatment.

Amy Boe with Dr Vogl.

Amy commented: ‘’I started with breast cancer in 2023. I thought I was all clear then when I came to gym I got a sore back which probably saved me because they discovered I have bone and liver cancer.

“I found Tace treatment in Germany which costs around £5000 per trip. Doctor Vogl helps people like me who have no hope in UK.”

Joanna Packard from Urban Fitness said: “We’re trying to cover the distance to Frankfurt University where Amy has her treatment and back which is around 2.5m metres so we need the help of our community.

"We’re doing half hour slots for all to come and help get involved, whether it is five minutes or five hours, any help would be grateful and for such a worthy cause. This is all so we can try raise enough money to help pay for her next treatment.”

Anybody is welcome to go along to the gym and get involved. Donations can be made via GoFundMe.