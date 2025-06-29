Alnwick Bisht, bashed and boshed at Consett

Former IPL star Punit Bisht punished Alnwick in their defeat at Consett.

39-yeasr-old Bisht has turned out in first-class cricket for the likes of Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya and Delhi Daredevils and is now starring in County Durham in Division One of the NTCL.

He took 3-15 and bowled six maidens from his twelve overs as bottom of the table Alnwick were 45 all out in the 25th over.

Wicket keeper Harry Lobb hit two boundaries in his total of 12, which proved the team’s highest return.

Stuart Graham bowled 4-28 and Ewan McCabe took an amazing 3-0 from just five deliveries as he destroyed the tailenders in one over.

Overseas pro Bisht then cracked a quickfire 42 from just 32 deliveries – slamming five 4s and two 6s – with fellow opener McCabe on 4 as they chalked up 46 without loss by the eighth over to win it.

Alnwick host Ponteland this weekend.

Warkworth were 42-run winners at Tillside in Division Two.

They put up 192/8 on the scoreboard after winning the toss and electing to bat, then had their hosts all out for 150 in the 43rd over.

Warkworth travel to Bedlington on Saturday looking to move back up the table after dropping to sixth.