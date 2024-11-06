Wellness and lifestyle brand, Three By One, are hosting beach Pilates and ‘sunrise stretch and swim’ sessions on Beadnell beach to carry on throughout winter.

Owner, Laura Dixon, moved to the Alnwick area earlier this year after living in Belgium for the last 16 years where she taught a variety of different fitness and Pilates classes.

Laura credits exercising in nature to promoting mental wellbeing and clarity, especially throughout winter when we tend to see less sunlight and be indoors more.

On her inspiration to bring the sessions to Beadnell, Laura says: “When I moved to Northumberland I was enjoying the beaches and dipping in the sea.

A sunrise stretch and swim session on Beadnell beach.

"I realised that the beach wasn’t really being used for much more than dog walking, and sunbathing when its warm enough – I also discovered there is very little offer of Pilates classes in the area so I thought why not combine the two.

“I started Beach Pilates sessions on Beadnell beach in August and found that both tourists and some locals were joining, most of the time we would have a swim or dip in the sea afterwards.

"This led then to me creating the stretch and swim sessions – the dip part is always optional as everyone goes in at their own risk, we only go in when conditions allow and we look out for each other to try to ensure everyone stays safe.”

On the benefits behind these sessions, and Laura’s determination to keep them up during winter time, she explains: “Now as we move in to winter I plan on keeping sessions outdoors as much as possible, being out in the fresh air is great for our health and wellbeing in general.

Beach Pilates on Beadnell beach, Northumberland.

“The sound of the waves is perfect while you focus on moving your body and breathing intentionally, there are also many mental and physical benefits of wild swimming and cold water therapy.”

Three By One now offers beach Pilates twice a week, and stretch and swim once a week on Beadnell beach, as well as ‘yogalates’ once a week at Ellingham Village Hall.

For more information and bookings, please visit: https://bookwhen.com/threebyoneeu