The distillery will be up and running this autumn as scheduled but the opening of the visitor centre has been pushed back until February.

It is looking to appoint an experienced head of operations to lead the team and ensure Ad Gefrin lives up to its ambitions for outstanding visitor engagement, hospitality, and a warm welcome.

Around 50 roles need to be filled, from chefs and retail assistants to tour guides and facilities management.

The Ad Gefrin team at Northumberland County Show.

A drop-in open event on Tuesday, September 13 at the Cheviot Centre in Wooler, will offer people the opportunity to learn more about the roles available and to register their interest before the recruitment process begins from September onwards.

The state-of-the-art £10.4m development will also include a museum experience, bistro and shop.

Ad Gefrin co-founder Eileen Ferguson said: “We are excited to begin our search for the innovative and passionate team that will be at the forefront of operations when we open our doors next year.

"This is a very proud moment for us. It is really important to us that we support and promote our local community, and we are passionate about, and committed to, creating long-term sustainable jobs for those living in the area.

“Glendale is a beautiful place to live and work but, being so rural, there are not a great deal of opportunities for people to stay and work in this area, but we want to change that.

"The creation of 50 jobs is fantastic for this community.

"This team of people are going to make history, no matter what their role. We are looking for local people who will offer our visitors a traditional Northumbrian welcome, which is what Ad Gefrin is all about.”

The centre is named after the 7th Royal Summer Palace of the Anglo-Saxon Kings and Queens discovered at Yeavering – only four miles from Wooler.