Morpeth-based Talentheads has partnered with Ad Gefrin to provide recruitment services in the run up to its opening in February 2023.

The Wooler-based distillery and visitor centre is the brainchild of Alan and Eileen Ferguson and will be home to the first Northumbrian English Single Malt Whisky.

Talentheads founder Sam Spoors said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Ad Gefrin to be their internal recruitment team and use our seven decades of collective talent acquisition experience to help the firm grow. The team share values similar to that of Talentheads, so I have been super keen to get involved and support them in their goals.

Talentheads are helping with recruitment at Ad Gefrin.

“To work with local businesses of this calibre and such amazing intentions - to offer opportunities for local people – has always been my hope. We’re extremely proud to partner with such an inspiring and community-focused team.”

Eileen Ferguson added: “We chose Talentheads due to the team’s unique approach to recruitment and the energy and enthusiasm they displayed for Ad Gefrin.

"We’ll be recruiting for jobs right across the business, and we’re delighted that the best solution for our recruitment is a fellow business based in the heart of Northumberland.

“It’s really important to us that everything we do promotes and supports our local community. We’re passionate about, and are committed, to creating long-term sustainable jobs, and Talentheads share this passion.”

Ad Gefrin joins a growing list of major clients supported by the talent-hunting consultancy.

Since it started, Talentheads has enjoyed consistent growth and exceeded all its original goals, enabling it to expand its team.

Founder Sam has been recognised for her hard work by being shortlisted in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Sam added: “It is an extremely exciting time for us here at Talentheads – we have grown our client base by 45 per cent over the last six months, have additional local partnerships in the pipeline and have hired four new staff members recently, with a fifth planned later in the year.