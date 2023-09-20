Wilko in Alnwick.

The Alnwick and Blyth stores are among 111 Wilko stores set to close next week, the firm’s administrators PwC have confirmed.

The recently-collapsed budget chain will close 37 sites on Sunday, September 24, a further 37 on Tuesday, September 26 and 37 locations on Thursday, September 28.

The Alnwick and Blyth stores are among the tranche closing on Tuesday, September 26.

The high street stalwart, which was founded in the 1930s, started its closure process last week after falling into administration last month.

Around 124 stores will have closed by the end of this week after 52 downed shutters for the final time last week.

The Ashington branch is already closed and Cramlington will close on Thursday, September 21.

The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, initially hoped to keep as many as 300 Wilko shops open. However, his rescue bid failed and PwC said all 400 Wilko stores would now close by the end of October.

No other bidders were interested in running the shops under the Wilko name, although other companies have been snapping up parts of the business.

Some shops including Alnwick will reopen as Poundland stores after being bought by the Pepco Group and last week the Wilko brand was purchased by The Range in a £5m deal, meaning the firm will own Wilko’s website and could stock some of its products.