News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Poundland to take on Wilko store leases in Alnwick and Cramlington after deal with administrators

Poundland owner Pepco Group has agreed to take on the leases of Wilko’s Cramlington and Alnwick stores.
By Craig Buchan
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wilko entered administration in August and successive bids to save some or all stores have collapsed, but Wilko administrators PwC have now agreed to a Poundland takeover of 71 sites.

The firm aims to reopen the stores under its own brand by the end of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A deal has also been done for B&M to take over 51 sites, but these locations are not yet disclosed.

71 UK Wilko sites will be taken on by Poundland. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)71 UK Wilko sites will be taken on by Poundland. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
71 UK Wilko sites will be taken on by Poundland. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Joint administrator Edward Williams said: “Alongside the previously announced agreement with B&M, we are confident this sale will create a platform for future employment opportunities for people, including current Wilko team members, at up to 122 locations.

“We will continue to engage with other retailers around any interest in other Wilko sites and are confident of completing a sale of the brand and intellectual property within the coming days.”

Pepco Group executive chairman Andy Bond added: “The agreement to take control of a number of Wilko store leases will help to bring Poundland’s fantastic prices and offer to even more customers in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It will be pleasing to offer employment to a number of Wilko’s colleagues, who will benefit from being part of a successful and fast-growing pan-European variety discount group.”

Wilko’s Cramlington location will close on Thursday, September 21, with the last day for staff the following day, and Wilko in Ashington will close on Sunday, September 17, with employees working until Tuesday, September 19.

Closing dates for other Northumberland locations have not been announced but it is expected that all will close by October.

Related topics:WilkoPoundlandAlnwickCramlingtonPwC