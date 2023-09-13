Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wilko entered administration in August and successive bids to save some or all stores have collapsed, but Wilko administrators PwC have now agreed to a Poundland takeover of 71 sites.

The firm aims to reopen the stores under its own brand by the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deal has also been done for B&M to take over 51 sites, but these locations are not yet disclosed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

71 UK Wilko sites will be taken on by Poundland. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Joint administrator Edward Williams said: “Alongside the previously announced agreement with B&M, we are confident this sale will create a platform for future employment opportunities for people, including current Wilko team members, at up to 122 locations.

“We will continue to engage with other retailers around any interest in other Wilko sites and are confident of completing a sale of the brand and intellectual property within the coming days.”

Pepco Group executive chairman Andy Bond added: “The agreement to take control of a number of Wilko store leases will help to bring Poundland’s fantastic prices and offer to even more customers in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be pleasing to offer employment to a number of Wilko’s colleagues, who will benefit from being part of a successful and fast-growing pan-European variety discount group.”

Wilko’s Cramlington location will close on Thursday, September 21, with the last day for staff the following day, and Wilko in Ashington will close on Sunday, September 17, with employees working until Tuesday, September 19.