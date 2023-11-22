The events team behind a Northumberland wedding venue has been crowned the best in the North East and Yorkshire for an unprecedented third year in a row.

The Ellingham Hall team.

Ellingham Hall’s events team scooped the winning accolade at the regional final of The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) held at Newcastle’s Vermont Hotel.

The team specialise in delivering exclusive-use, two-night wedding experiences and were recognised for their dedication for turning couples’ dreams into reality.

The award comes in a hugely successful year that has seen significant growth for the venue with the launch of its new parent company, Unveiled Venues.

Group director Anthony Hunter said: “The fact the team has achieved the best events team at the regional final for the third year running, shows that Unveiled Venues has firm foundations.

“I want to congratulate every member of our team that has been part of this success over the past three years. This recognition illustrates the importance of creating the best wedding experience for all our couples. I am immensely proud of every single member of our team.”

TWIA brings together the regional winners from all categories, which culminates in a national awards event each year. After beating a host of events teams across the North East and Yorkshire last January, Ellingham Hall was given a highly commended award in the 2023 national final.

Group general manager David Fordham-Scott said it was a privilege to represent Northumberland and the North East for the third year in a row.

“We’re hoping to bring home the national accolade to illustrate what the North East is renowned for – its warm hospitality,” he said.

“TWIA is such a powerful platform because it elevates us within the wedding industry, providing confidence and credibility.

“Most importantly, TWIA uses feedback from couples to make its decisions so knowing that this award is down to the comments from our valued couples makes it even more rewarding.

"Not only is it a great achievement for the team, but it also helps us celebrate what we are doing right, and ways we can improve our future offering.”

As well as Ellingham Hall, Unveiled Venues has added wedding venue Lemmington Hall, Alnwick, and a family gastro pub, The Highlander Ponteland, to its business portfolio.