It was awarded Best Wedding Venue at The Wedding Industry Awards 2024 Yorkshire and North East regional event.

The announcement was made during a special ceremony in Newcastle, attended by many key individuals from the wedding industry.

Voted for and chosen by real brides and grooms and judged by industry experts, Charlton Hall beat off competition from venues across the region to come out on top in its category.

Charlton Hall, near Ellingham. Picture: Danny Birrell

Charlton Hall, is part of the multi award winning hospitality group, The Doxford Group, and is a Grade II listed 18th century hall located on a private 150-acre country estate near Ellingham, with uninterrupted views.

The multi-purpose venue has been hosting bespoke weddings, outdoor weddings and private event since opening its doors in July 2018.

Richard Shell, director of The Doxford Group, said: “The Wedding Industry Awards is a prestigious celebration of the region’s finest wedding companies and it’s a real honour to see Charlton Hall awarded the Best Wedding Venue in the Yorkshire and North East. It’s a huge achievement for us as a venue and a fantastic accolade for Northumberland.

“Our dedicated team works incredibly hard to ensure all of our couples have their dream day and I couldn’t be prouder to be recognised as the best in the region.

“I would like to thank everyone who took time to kindly nominate Charlton Hall and we look forward to future brides and grooms walking down our aisle.”