He is a finalist in the Best Butcher category of this year’s Eat Game Awards, with the results set to be announced at a ceremony in London on March 23.

Dan, fifth generation butcher at Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food, said: “I’m really chuffed to have been nominated for Best Game Butcher at the awards this year. Here in Northumberland, we are surrounded by beautiful wild natural habitats that play host to a wide range of game species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work hard to promote game meat to our customers and community groups, including local Scout groups, by offering butchery demonstrations and have a whole section on our website dedicated to game recipes.

Dan Turnbull.

“We also produce an excellent range of oven-ready game dishes that are fuss-free, healthy, and sustainable.

“To be in the final is a great achievement for us. Thanks to everyone who voted and good luck to the other finalists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Eat Game Awards. All entries were nominated via the website, before the public voted on each category, whittling down the nominees to those who made it to the final.

Annette Woolcock, Eat Game Awards co-ordinator and BASC’s head of wild food, said: “Our list of finalists this year is mix of brand new names, with some previous winners too.