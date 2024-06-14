Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Employees at Cresswell Towers Holiday Park have praised management at the park in a 2024 People Engagement Survey.

As part of Parkdean Resorts’ annual company-wide survey, the site in Northumberland received top marks for Feedback & Recognition, Innovation, and Teamwork & Ownership.

All (100%) of employees at Cresswell Towers agreed with statements including ‘I know how my work contributes to the goals of Parkdean Resorts’, ‘At Parkdean Resorts, we act on promising new or innovative ideas’ and ‘I feel I am part of a team’.

In total, almost 6,500 full-time Parkdean Resorts employees completed the survey and favourable engagement stands at 83%.

Cresswell Towers is one of the holiday parks in Northumberland run by Parkdean Resorts.

Cresswell Towers employs more than 40 full-time staff and, earlier this year, Parkdean Resorts invested almost £75,000 to upgrade accommodation at its three parks in Northumberland.