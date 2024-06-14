Top marks for Cresswell Towers Holiday Park in Parkdean Resorts company survey
As part of Parkdean Resorts’ annual company-wide survey, the site in Northumberland received top marks for Feedback & Recognition, Innovation, and Teamwork & Ownership.
All (100%) of employees at Cresswell Towers agreed with statements including ‘I know how my work contributes to the goals of Parkdean Resorts’, ‘At Parkdean Resorts, we act on promising new or innovative ideas’ and ‘I feel I am part of a team’.
In total, almost 6,500 full-time Parkdean Resorts employees completed the survey and favourable engagement stands at 83%.
Cresswell Towers employs more than 40 full-time staff and, earlier this year, Parkdean Resorts invested almost £75,000 to upgrade accommodation at its three parks in Northumberland.
The company also announced a recruitment drive to hire 6,000 people for its 66 UK-wide parks, including 750 jobs in the North East.
