Support Local: Some Northumberland businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Gazette readers

A wonderful range of independent businesses call Northumberland their home – from cafes and bars to butchers and gift shops.

There’s no better recommendation that of a loyal customer, so we called on the Gazette readers to shout out the local businesses they love.

If you’re looking to try new places this year and add some favourites to your list, why not start now.

Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Northumberland Gazette readers. Click here to add your own to the post.

There were too many reader suggestions to fit in one story, so don’t worry if you can't see yours here. We will publish a further instalment in future.

Airbox Bounce, Cramlington: Recommended by Joanne Lowery Coban

Bewicks Kitchen & Coffee House, Rothbury: Recommended by Freda Walker

Beyond Fitness, Blyth: Recommended by Sean Mark Beattie Deborah Kelly

Blissful Pig Vegan Bakery, Alnwick: Recommended by Aileen Davis

Caroline Wilson Photography, Berwick: Recommended by Emma Peters

Company B, Longhoughton: Recommended by Ann Brixey, Susan Lynn Buchanan and Carrieanne Field

EcoMorpeth, Morpeth: Recommended by Helz Belz, Katherine Cavendish and Andrea Searle

The Farm Bakery, Amble and Alnwick: Recommended by Ingrid Hardy and Jo Lunn

The Gift Pod, Morpeth: Recommended by Heather Ann Crosbie, Eleanor Knowles, Jo Mercer and Joanne Rogerson

Ginger Fox Gifts, Alnwick: Recommended by Vicky Norman

The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington: Recommended by Christine Percival

JPFitness, Alnwick: Recommended by Lauren Chapman

Ladhars Fish Bar, Newbiggin: Recommended by Keith Cockburn

The Lazy Cow, Beadnell: Recommended by Sue Mellor

Morris and Plumley Vets, Alnwick: Recommended by Caroline Burn

Northburn Home Fragrance, Cramlington: Recommended by Nicola Robson and Karen Thompson

Northside Surf, Morpeth: Recommended by Rascene Nolan

Northumbria Pets, Alnwick: Recommended by Luann Nichols

Notes of Northumberland, Alnwick: Recommended by Cheryl Day

Olive Fortune Designs, Wooler: Recommended by Hatty Richardson

Perks Automotive Ltd, Bedlington: Recommended by Elżbieta Kuich

Scott’s Butchers, Seahouses: Recommended by Paula Kingsley

Tile North East, Cramlington: Recommended by Caroline Douglas

Turnbull’s Butchers, Alnwick: Recommended by Iain Wallis

The Whittling House, Alnmouth: Recommended by Lyndsey Morris

