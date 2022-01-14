Support Local: Some Northumberland businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Gazette readers
Is one of your new year’s resolutions to shop locally and support independent businesses in your area?
A wonderful range of independent businesses call Northumberland their home – from cafes and bars to butchers and gift shops.
There’s no better recommendation that of a loyal customer, so we called on the Gazette readers to shout out the local businesses they love.
If you’re looking to try new places this year and add some favourites to your list, why not start now.
Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Northumberland Gazette readers.
There were too many reader suggestions to fit in one story, so don’t worry if you can't see yours here. We will publish a further instalment in future.
Airbox Bounce, Cramlington: Recommended by Joanne Lowery Coban
Bewicks Kitchen & Coffee House, Rothbury: Recommended by Freda Walker
Beyond Fitness, Blyth: Recommended by Sean Mark Beattie Deborah Kelly
Blissful Pig Vegan Bakery, Alnwick: Recommended by Aileen Davis
Caroline Wilson Photography, Berwick: Recommended by Emma Peters
Company B, Longhoughton: Recommended by Ann Brixey, Susan Lynn Buchanan and Carrieanne Field
EcoMorpeth, Morpeth: Recommended by Helz Belz, Katherine Cavendish and Andrea Searle
The Farm Bakery, Amble and Alnwick: Recommended by Ingrid Hardy and Jo Lunn
The Gift Pod, Morpeth: Recommended by Heather Ann Crosbie, Eleanor Knowles, Jo Mercer and Joanne Rogerson
Ginger Fox Gifts, Alnwick: Recommended by Vicky Norman
The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington: Recommended by Christine Percival
JPFitness, Alnwick: Recommended by Lauren Chapman
Ladhars Fish Bar, Newbiggin: Recommended by Keith Cockburn
The Lazy Cow, Beadnell: Recommended by Sue Mellor
Morris and Plumley Vets, Alnwick: Recommended by Caroline Burn
Northburn Home Fragrance, Cramlington: Recommended by Nicola Robson and Karen Thompson
Northside Surf, Morpeth: Recommended by Rascene Nolan
Northumbria Pets, Alnwick: Recommended by Luann Nichols
Notes of Northumberland, Alnwick: Recommended by Cheryl Day
Olive Fortune Designs, Wooler: Recommended by Hatty Richardson
Perks Automotive Ltd, Bedlington: Recommended by Elżbieta Kuich
Scott’s Butchers, Seahouses: Recommended by Paula Kingsley
Tile North East, Cramlington: Recommended by Caroline Douglas
Turnbull’s Butchers, Alnwick: Recommended by Iain Wallis
The Whittling House, Alnmouth: Recommended by Lyndsey Morris