Alnwick Castle launches recruitment drive with 130 jobs on offer

Alnwick Castle.

Around 130 positions are waiting to be filled at the iconic castle, home to the Percy family for over 700 years, and one of the North East’s premier tourist attractions.

Jobs on offer range from historical interpreters and performers for those with a talent for acting, to state room and film tour guides, from cleaners to kitchen staff, and from front of house roles in the café and restaurant to retail opportunities.

Head guide Daniel Watkins said: “Our seasonal teams’ most important role is to represent Alnwick Castle to the thousands of visitors we welcome every season; from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave.

"The guides and the castle attendants showcase the numerous amazing stories to be found everywhere around the castle, talking knowledgeably on subjects from medieval architecture to Italian Renaissance art, from Georgian high society to the local war effort in the 1940s, pointing out Victorian wood carvings or taking visitors on a tour of famous film locations around the castle and grounds. We are storytellers, and that’s my favourite part of the jobs.

“Everyone, from the kitchens and cafes to visitor services have a role to play in creating the best possible visitor experience.

"In particular we are looking for people who love the North East, its history and its people, and who want to share that with our many visitors from across the UK and from all over the world.

“So, whether you’re a professional or amateur thespian, a student entering the world of work or someone looking for a career in catering, whether you fancy working in the shop or café, running broomstick lessons or taking tours of the state rooms and grounds, if you think you can create a connection with strangers in a short space of time and help make a memory, then you’re the sort of person we want.”

The visitor season runs from March to October.

Applications should be made via the Alnwick Castle website at alnwickcastle.com/jobs and the closing date for all applications is January 30.

