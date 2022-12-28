The Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses.

The tradition was in jeopardy after additional costs left the Seahouses Festive Lights committee with a shortfall in its reserves.

However, generous support from an array of organisations including a four-figure donation from The Inn Collection group which runs the Bamburgh Castle Inn has staved off the threat.

The Bamburgh Castle Inn’s general manager Richard Miller is looking forward to providing a warm welcome to all attending the event.

He said: “We’re delighted to have been able to help the committee with a donation towards the fireworks and making sure this important event in our community goes ahead.

“The festive period is when we all look forward to the future with hope and optimism and the fireworks are an important symbol of that

“We hope many people will join us on the night to enjoy the display and maybe chose to celebrate the night with us and the New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Bamburgh Castle Inn.”

Ian Clayton, chairman of the Seahouses Festive Lights committee, said: “We are delighted to confirm that The Inn Collection Group have joined other local donors to fund the annual New Year’s Eve firework display and festive lights.

“We hope financial support will continue in these difficult economic times. Our team are all volunteers, giving free use of their time, tools, and vehicles, to bring some welcome festive cheer to Seahouses.