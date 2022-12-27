The Angel Inn in Bowness on Windermere has had updates to bedrooms within the main grade 2 listed building and the adjacent gatehouse, along with a revamp to the look and feel of the ground floor spaces.

There have also been works to the grounds of the site adding to the grassed terrace areas to the front of the main building, creating further outdoor space to enjoy.

The revamp has been led by Newcastle-based Design North and The Inn Collection Group’s projects team.

The Angel Inn, Bowness on Windermere.

The first staying guests will be welcomed to the property on December 27 with strong early demand for rooms at the new-look establishment.

The Angel Inn is the first of several Lake District properties owned by The Inn Collection Group that will be reopening in the coming months, with works currently progressing on Ambleside properties The Wateredge Inn and The Waterhead Inn along with Grasmere’s The Swan.

Celebrating The Angel Inn’s re-opening, operations manager Paul Brown said: “We have strong occupancy for the first few days that we are open to guests, so it is great to see that the reopening is keenly awaited.

Sarah McIntosh toasts the reopening.

“We have created a wonderful bar and restaurant that people are going to seek out and enjoy and that is going to be further enhanced when the weather improves, and people can enjoy the great outdoor spaces.”

The Inn Collection Group had its head office in Alnwick until it moved to Newcastle earlier this year.