The hospitality group, which moved its head office from Alnwick to Newcastle earlier this year, has bought The Wordsworth Hotel in Grasmere.

The 38-room property in the heart of the Lake District was originally constructed as a hunting lodge for the Earl of Cadogan and has welcomed VIP guests throughout its years, including former US President Woodrow Wilson.

It is the group’s latest investment in the Grasmere area, joining The Swan on Keswick Road and new staff accommodation facilities under construction for the group’s growing workforce.

The Wordsworth Hotel in Grasmere.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group, said: “We are delighted to bring The Wordsworth into The Inn Collection Group. It is a prime site, and we are really excited to add it to our estate.

“Grasmere is a beautiful village that enjoys a rich history through its connections with Wordsworth and the Heaton Cooper family and this acquisition lets us put down further roots in the community.

“We appreciate the history and esteem The Wordsworth is held in and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests in such a honeypot location.”

It is the 34th property to come under The Inn Collection Group banner.

It joins fellow Cumbrian sites The Glenridding Hotel, The Regent Hotel and Ambleside Lake House, North Wales venues The Bull Inn at Beaumaris and The St Kilda Hotel in Llandudno and Harrogate’s St George Hotel in being added to the group’s portfolio in 2022.

Its sites in Northumberland are the Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, the Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses, the Hog’s Head Inn in Alnwick, the Amble Inn in Amble and the Commissioner’s Quay Inn in Blyth.

Edinburgh-based commercial law firm Burness Paull provided legal advice on the transaction, while Neil Hart at Newcastle based Bradley Hall advised on pre-acquisition diligence.

Neil Hart, group CEO at Bradley Hall, said: “We have a longstanding relationship with The Inn Collection Group and being able to offer them continuous support through their ever-expanding portfolio of hospitality venues is always a pleasure.

