The hospitality group, previously based on Cawledge Business Park, has moved its 60-strong head office and central reservations team into new premises at Newcastle’s Quorum Park.

Sean Donkin, managing director, said: “Our relocation marks a whole new chapter for The Inn Collection Group’s development.

"It comes following an exceptionally dynamic period for the company, with the recent opening of The Northallerton Inn in North Yorkshire, four acquisitions - including our first site in Wales - and new ownership structure with The Harris Family Trusts.

The Inn Collection Group’s Liz Robertson, Paul Edwards, David Campbell, Sean Donkin, Kate Bentley and Louise Stewart.

“Upgrading into larger, new premises will create a fantastic working environment for our existing central team while future-proofing us for staff growth as we continue to execute expansion plans.”

The Inn Collection Group launched its Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore model of food-driven pubs with accommodation in 2006.

The company now employs over 800 staff at 31 sites including the Hogs Head in Alnwick, The Amble Inn in Amble, The Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses, The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal and The Commissioner’s Quay in Blyth.

The relocation and office expansion will support and centralise the group’s continued ‘buy and build’ growth strategy as it continues to increase its regional customer base beyond its North East heartland.

Liz Robertson, the group’s people director, said: “We are really excited to be investing in an exceptional work space for our team to flourish and develop, with the flexibility to take on more staff as we grow. The Park is incredible with outstanding aspects our team can benefit from, including outside sports areas, state-of-the-art gym, social events and eateries.

“For the company there are so many facilities such as large training spaces with the ability to have large groups together and great outdoor spaces for socialising.”

In addition to new build sites, The Inn Collection Group specialises in the acquisition and enhancement of under-invested sites.