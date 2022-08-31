Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strike action at the Royal Mail depot in Alnwick.

A picket line was formed outside the Willowburn Avenue depot this morning (Wednesday), as it did last Friday.

Thousands of postal workers across the country were expected to walk out today with services disrupted as a result of the industrial action.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) General Secretary Dave Ward previously said: “The company made record profits last year: £758 million. They gave away over £400 million to shareholders, they rewarded themselves with huge record bonuses for achieving their financial targets and then imposed a 2% pay increase on postal workers

“Against the background of rocketing inflation, rocketing energy bills, it’s simply not acceptable. Postal workers in the UK are one of the last remaining pillars of our society. We are going to fight hard to get our members the pay deal that they deserve.”

Further strikes are planned on September 8-9.

Royal Mail has said that letters will not be delivered on days affected by the strike and that customers should expect significant disruption.