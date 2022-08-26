Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picket line was formed outside the Willowburn Avenue depot this morning (Friday).

More than 115,000 postal workers across the country were expected to walk out today with services disrupted as a result of the industrial action.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) General Secretary Dave Ward said today (26 August): “This is the biggest strike in the UK since 2009, and we have got over 115,000 members who are out on strike today after delivering a massive ‘yes’ vote – 97.7%

Strike action outside the Royal Mail depot in Alnwick.

“And it’s over pay, and our members just lost total confidence in the actions of the company, the board, and they’ve lost faith in the leadership and people will understand that when they see the way that the company have conducted themselves.

“The company made record profits last year: £758 million. They gave away over £400 million to shareholders, they rewarded themselves with huge record bonuses for achieving their financial targets and then imposed a 2% pay increase on postal workers

“Against the background of rocketing inflation, rocketing energy bills, it’s simply not acceptable. Postal workers in the UK are one of the last remaining pillars of our society. We are going to fight hard to get our members the pay deal that they deserve.”

Further strikes are planned on August 31 and September 8-9.

Royal Mail has said that letters will not be delivered on days affected by the strike and that customers “should expect significant disruption”.

However, the company said that it has “well-developed contingency plans” and it will try “to keep services running”.

Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson told Sky News last month that the company had offered staff a 5.5% pay rise with no strings attached.

The company has also given workers an unconditional 2% pay increase due to the cost of living that will come in from this month.