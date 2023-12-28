Retail space and offices for start-up businesses in Seaton Delaval granted planning permission
A planning application had been submitted by the owner of The Secret Garden, 37 Degrees, to build offices, retail space, and warehouse units on the other side of the road to the popular Double Row hospitality venue.
The facilities, which will be made from up-cycled shipping containers, will be run as a business incubator and will allow 37 Degrees to support more self-employed people and new businesses.
The report by planners said: “The local planning authority considers the scale of this development appropriate for the settlement of Seaton Delaval and that the proposed use of the site would not detrimentally impact upon the village centre.
“The scale and massing of the units ensures that future occupants are likely to be start-up businesses rather than established commercial enterprises, with the limited scale allowing affordable rent whilst being able to offer their retail services.
“Upon establishing a successful business it is likely that occupants would disperse from the site and seek locations more centrally within Seaton Delaval or neighbouring settlements.”
Planners also felt the proposal would provide “visual amenity benefits” for the site and would be in keeping with the appearance of the local area.
Since some work has already begun on the proposed site, planners’ report said standard planning conditions had been adjusted to address this.
The report said: “The application represents an appropriate form of development that accords with both local and national planning policy.
“Through the submission of additional information the applicant has been able to address matters raised by internal and external consultees, as well as neighbouring residents, and appropriate conditions have been recommended by such consultees.”
Dan Miller, the owner of 37 Degrees, previously described the development’s “wide range of use cases” and claimed tenants would “feel comfortable and confident about being self-employed” at the incubator.
He told the Northumberland Gazette in January: “It is creating jobs in an area that needs job creation. It is bringing a significant level of inward investment and migration into the borough.
“For me it is all positive, and I think it is seen by those that use the facilities as positive.”