Developer and entrepreneur support company 37 Degrees has submitted a planning application to expand its site in Double Row to the other side of the street.

The company’s existing facility, known as The Secret Garden, was first purchased in July 2020 and hosts around 30 tenants at the ex-site of fresh produce wholesaler Laidler’s.

They are now looking to expand into the former car park and service yard across the road with retail units, office space, and warehouse storage.

Dan Miller, who owns 37 Degrees, said: “There will be a wide range of use cases there where we can provide community and workspace where people can feel comfortable and confident about being self-employed.”

37 Degrees’ planning statement says the facility will result in “cross pollination allowing the small businesses to grow” and claims the development will not pose a threat to the existing town centre.

The firm plans to construct the expansion with modular building units created from up-cycled shipping containers.

The firm already offers free co-working space and aims to provide affordable offices and business mentoring to its tenants, who are typically self-employed or start-ups.

According to Dan, the company reduces the risk level for startups by avoiding long-term leases.

The 48-year-old from Newcastle said: “What we are about is social mobility through entrepreneurship.

“School does not work for everybody. Formal education does not work for everybody.

“What we hope to do is to give support and direction to those who want to be self-employed, to give them an opportunity.”

Dan plans for the entire Seaton Delaval facility to have created 300 jobs once complete, which he hopes will meet the Northumberland County Council designation of the land as ‘employment land’ and allow planning permission to be granted.

He added: “It is creating jobs in an area that needs job creation. It is bringing a significant level of inward investment and migration into the borough.

“For me it is all positive, and I think it is seen by those that use the facilities as positive.