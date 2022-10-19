Representatives from Northumberland County Council, Northumbria Police, Advance Northumberland, and others will be at the events, to discuss plans for the town and surrounding areas with residents.

Latest plans for the Northumberland Line rail project, local cycling and walking schemes, town centre developments, and a bicycle library trial scheme will be featured.

Information about help for local businesses and the Borderlands Place programme, a £3million funding initiative for the town, will also be available.

The showcases will be open on this Friday, October 21, between 1pm and 4pm and Saturday, (October 22) between 9.30am and 12.30pm at West Bedlington Community Centre.

They will then be repeated at East Bedlington Community Centre on Friday, November 4 from 1.30pm until 4pm and on Saturday, November 5 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Council cabinet member for regeneration, Wojciech Ploszaj, said: “There is a lot of exciting developments coming up in Bedlington and I would encourage as many people as possible to come along and see for themselves what is in the pipeline.

“It is a great opportunity to not only be updated on what is happening in and around the town but also to talk to the council and our partners and help shape the future of Bedlington.”

These events come after announcements last month of millions in extra investment to improve the impact of new rail services between Ashington and Newcastle, due to begin in December 2023, on local communities.