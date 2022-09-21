Bosses at the North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA) have agreed to a £10m cash injection that it is hoped will encourage a wave of private investment to create new jobs and homes along a restored railway line set to open next year.

New train services between Ashington and Newcastle’s Central Station are due to start running in December 2023, stopping at Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval, Northumberland Park and Manors.

The region’s leaders are hoping that the long-awaited restoration of passenger services on a route used only by freight carriages since the 1960s will create a new “economic corridor,” sparking a regeneration of the towns it runs through.

Work has started on the Northumberland Line, which is expected to be carrying passengers by the end of next year.

A ten-point plan presented to the NTCA cabinet on Tuesday afternoon includes plans to unlock housing sites for developers, improve transport links to and from train stations, accelerate the growth of clean energy industries and create “compelling visitor experiences” for tourists.

North Tyneside mayor Norma Redfearn told the meeting the “really exciting” project would bring new employment opportunities, reduce poverty rates, cut the need for car journeys and enhance the profile of towns on the Northumberland Line.

As the cabinet backed the £10m allocation to “catalyse and accelerate delivery” of projects within the Northumberland Line plan, North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll added: “It is going to bring jobs, boost businesses, get home built, reduce carbon emissions. £10m from us is going to lever in £130m, what’s not to like?”

The ten-point plan also includes backing regeneration projects in Ashington and Blyth, improving broadband connectivity, and physical upgrades to both Central Station and Manors.

It is expected towns along the length of the Northumberland Line will enjoy significant economic growth once it opens.