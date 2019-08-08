Willowburn Industrial Estate, near where Premier Inn want to build a new 83-bedroom Alnwick hotel. Picture: Google.

The Premier Inn chain wants to build a new hotel with 83 bedrooms on three levels, along with a bar, restaurant and 84 parking spaces for 84 cars.

The site earmarked for the development is on the Willowburn Trading Estate, next to the A1. The existing vacant buildings on the site would be demolished and cleared for the development.

A consultation with local businesses and nearby residents has begun on a proposed planning application from developer Northumberland Estates, which represents the business interests of the Duke of Northumberland.

Premier Inn want to build a new 83-bedroom hotel in Alnwick.

The 30 jobs created would be permanent positions and Whitbread, Premier Inn’s parent company, says it would focus its recruitment for the hotel in Alnwick and the town’s surrounding area.

Barry Spall, development planner with Northumberland Estates, said: “Tourism data has, for many years, highlighted insufficient visitor accommodation in the town.

“We are therefore delighted to have a well-established, popular and high-quality operator such as Premier Inn prepared to commit to this scheme in Alnwick.

“Premier Inn is consistently voted the UK’s favourite hotel brand, offering great service, value for money and consistency for leisure and business guests. We believe this is a good size of operation for Alnwick and one which will help broaden the choice, price range and type of accommodation available for visitors to the town.”

Stuart Rose, acquisition manager at Premier Inn, added: “Premier Inn hotels in market towns like Alnwick do very well.

“The hotels attract a high number of business and leisure guests throughout the year and enjoy an above average occupancy rate.

“We are confident we will trade well in Alnwick and Premier Inn’s style of flexible accommodation, and successful marketing channels, will increase the choice for visitors wishing to stay in the town and help to market it to people who may not currently visit.”

No timescale has yet been revealed for the development