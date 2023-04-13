Restaurant Pine, at East Wallhouses near Hadrian’s Wall, won the sustainability award at the GQ Food & Drink Awards held at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London.

Alexei Roisin, one of the judges, described it as “an outstanding reflection of the local surroundings and respect for the terroir.”

Fellow judge Adam Handling was just as effusive about Cal Byerley and Ian Waller’s food, adding: “Nothing on the plate is unnecessary.”

Cal Byerley and Sian Buchan of Restaurant Pine. Picture: Joe Taylor Photography

Pine is one of only a handful of UK restaurants to be recognised with Michelin Green star for sustainability, which it achieved alongside its first Michelin star within eight months of opening in 2022, successfully retaining both last month.

Chef patron Cal Byerley and co-owner and front of house manager Sian Buchan said: “This award is huge for us. Pine is all about the food we create, but it’s also about how we source, grow, rear and nurture that produce.

"We’re hugely conscious of the role that we can play in helping to significantly reduce the impact our business has on the environment, especially through the supply chain decisions we make.