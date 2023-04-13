News you can trust since 1854
Pine puts Northumberland on the map with win at GQ Magazine Food & Drink Awards

A Northumberland restaurant has picked up another prestigious accolade.

By Ian Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST

Restaurant Pine, at East Wallhouses near Hadrian’s Wall, won the sustainability award at the GQ Food & Drink Awards held at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London.

Alexei Roisin, one of the judges, described it as “an outstanding reflection of the local surroundings and respect for the terroir.”

Fellow judge Adam Handling was just as effusive about Cal Byerley and Ian Waller’s food, adding: “Nothing on the plate is unnecessary.”

Cal Byerley and Sian Buchan of Restaurant Pine. Picture: Joe Taylor PhotographyCal Byerley and Sian Buchan of Restaurant Pine. Picture: Joe Taylor Photography
Cal Byerley and Sian Buchan of Restaurant Pine. Picture: Joe Taylor Photography
Pine is one of only a handful of UK restaurants to be recognised with Michelin Green star for sustainability, which it achieved alongside its first Michelin star within eight months of opening in 2022, successfully retaining both last month.

Chef patron Cal Byerley and co-owner and front of house manager Sian Buchan said: “This award is huge for us. Pine is all about the food we create, but it’s also about how we source, grow, rear and nurture that produce.

"We’re hugely conscious of the role that we can play in helping to significantly reduce the impact our business has on the environment, especially through the supply chain decisions we make.

"But it’s much wider than that, when you start to look at it properly, especially when you begin to realise that you can also play a role in and positively impacting some aspects of community life too through the business decisions you make.”

