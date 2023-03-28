After putting Northumberland on the Michelin Guide map in 2021, Restaurant Hjem in Wall has retained its place in the illustrious restaurant bible for its 2023 edition.

It is joined by Restaurant Pine at East Wallhouses which was first awarded the accolade in 2022, along with a Green Michelin Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chefs and professionals from the restaurant and hospitality industry gathered at Silverstone on Monday night at the Michelin awards for Great Britain and Ireland 2023, the first ceremony since the pandemic.

Hjem and Pine have retained their Michelin Star status.

Hjem head chef Alex Nietosvuori, who attended with his wife, restaurant manager, Ally Thompson, said: “It’s an absolute honour to have retained our place in the Michelin Guide and it feels extra special to be able to be in the room with the UK’s best chefs celebrating our passion for what we do, together.

“We have an amazing team at Hjem and it’s testament to their hard work – as well as our wonderful local suppliers – that we are where we are today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ally added: “It feels like such a treat to have been sitting together, listening to and sharing in all the incredible achievements of our fellow chefs and restaurateurs in the flesh – rather than zooming in for the occasion.

“We’re so incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far at Hjem and look forward to continue reaching for the stars as we move forward.”

Restaurant Hjem head chef Alex Nietosvuori and restaurant manager Ally Thompson.

Pine chef patron Cal Byerley and head chef Ian Waller said: ‘’We’ve both been on a rollercoaster year since being awarded a Michelin Star and a Michelin Green Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Successfully retaining our award reflects every single member of the team’s dedication to what they do.

"For all of us this isn’t just a job it’s a passion and to have the opportunity to shout out loud about where you live, the produce that’s grown there and the people that create those ingredients is what it’s all about for us.’’

Co-owner Siân Buchan added: ‘’Every single one of us in the team has worked incredibly hard since being presented with our Star last year, and we’ve continued to build momentum.

Pine chef patron Cal Byerley and head chef Ian Waller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The dining scene in the north of England is thriving and is definitely the one to watch.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that the success of the region is down to having access to some of the best ingredients to be found anywhere, the best talent available and a whole host of incredibly passionate people you totally believe in what they’re doing and aren’t afraid to represent what they’re about or where they’re from.’’

In Newcastle, Solstice by Kenny Atkinson was awarded a Michelin One Star, while House of Tides retained its status.

During the ceremony, a total of 20 new Michelin One Star awards were presented, four new Michelin Green Stars and three new Michelin Two Star awards were presented, with no new Michelin Three Star awards presented this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad