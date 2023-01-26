The presenter took a four mile bike ride from Bamburgh to Seahouses when he visited the Northumberland coast in the first episode.

He did it courtesy of Go Electric, an e-bike hire company set up last year by friends Tristan Jeffrey and Martin Newton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 58-year-old actor was full of praise for the electric powered help he received to finish a short section of the Coast and Castles cycle route in just 20 minutes.

Robson Green with Martin Newton and Tristan Jeffrey of Go Electric in Seahouses.

“It’s the only way to travel,” he enthused. “It’s certainly the way forward for someone of my age.”

Tristan said: “There’s been a big surge in website views. We typically have four to six views a day but on the night the programme aired we had 343 site views, and 185 the following day.

"We are hopeful the extra views will translate to an increase in bookings when the weather improves. A boost in enquiries for spring/summer would support this.”

Filming in Bamburgh.

The firm is based in Seahouses and Wooler and offers free delivery within 20 miles of either location, roughly from Berwick to Alnwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Word is slowly getting out,” said Tristan. “We feel we are ideally located for people to explore the Northumberland coastline on cycle route 1, the countryside on cycle route 68, as well as being on The Sandstone Way, and having easy access to the rugged Cheviot Hills.”