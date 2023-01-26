News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland e-bike hire company enjoys surge in interest on back of Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

A north Northumberland firm has enjoyed a surge in interest after being featured on BBC series Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.

By Ian Smith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 2:48pm

The presenter took a four mile bike ride from Bamburgh to Seahouses when he visited the Northumberland coast in the first episode.

He did it courtesy of Go Electric, an e-bike hire company set up last year by friends Tristan Jeffrey and Martin Newton.

And the 58-year-old actor was full of praise for the electric powered help he received to finish a short section of the Coast and Castles cycle route in just 20 minutes.

Robson Green with Martin Newton and Tristan Jeffrey of Go Electric in Seahouses.
“It’s the only way to travel,” he enthused. “It’s certainly the way forward for someone of my age.”

Tristan said: “There’s been a big surge in website views. We typically have four to six views a day but on the night the programme aired we had 343 site views, and 185 the following day.

"We are hopeful the extra views will translate to an increase in bookings when the weather improves. A boost in enquiries for spring/summer would support this.”

Filming in Bamburgh.

The firm is based in Seahouses and Wooler and offers free delivery within 20 miles of either location, roughly from Berwick to Alnwick.

“Word is slowly getting out,” said Tristan. “We feel we are ideally located for people to explore the Northumberland coastline on cycle route 1, the countryside on cycle route 68, as well as being on The Sandstone Way, and having easy access to the rugged Cheviot Hills.”

The series can be watched on BBC iplayer and on BBC Two at 6.30pm on weekdays until February 10.

