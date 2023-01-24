The Hexham-born actor and presenter visited Bamburgh, Seahouses and Beadnell in the first episode of the BBC Two series.

On his journey, he recalled ‘precious childhood memories’ on a part of the coastline he described as his ‘most favourite place in the world’.

“When I was growing up in the North East and the family had a chance of a weekend away, nine times out of ten we would be heading towards my most favourite place in the world – the Northumbrian coastline,” he revealed.

Robson and Les Ferdinand in Beadnell. Picture: BBC

First stop was Bamburgh where glorious images showed the village and castle from the air and views of ‘a beach which rivals any in the Caribbean’.

"When we came here as a family, money troubles and work troubles weren’t the main topic of conversation,” said Robson. “We were always able to kick back, take your foot off the work pedal and just chill.”

He also revealed that his late father, a miner, loved to take to the North Sea for a swim.

“I have this ever-lasting image of my dad, God rest his soul, who would come here in all weathers, strip off to his red trunks and he and his mates would swim all the way from Bamburgh to Seahouses,” he told viewers.

The 58-year-old then cycled four miles of the Coast and Castles cycle route to Seahouses with help from bike hire company Go Electric before settling down for the evening at Bamburgh Under Canvas where he spoke to founder Campbell Rodgerson.

Watching the sunrise on Bamburgh beach he said: "Being here makes me think my dad had it right all those years ago,”

“He spent so much time underground that swimming in this cold sea was his escape. I realise now this is how my dad looked after his own mental health. And I know today of all days, he'll be with me in spirit.”

Robson was later joined by former Newcastle United football legend Les Ferdinand who admitted he had never seen the Northumberland coast.

They visited Swallow Fish in Seahouses and learnt about its famous kippers before moving on to Beadnell to try their hand at paddleboarding with KA Adventures – with mixed success!

