North Tyneside digital marketing firm ROAR lands insurance company from Malta as first international client

North Tyneside firm ROAR Digital Marketing has secured an insurance company based in Malta as its first international client.
By Craig Buchan
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read

The search engine optimisation specialists, based in Cobalt Business Park and founded in 2016, has been appointed by GasanMamo Insurance to improve their online presence across Europe.

Michael Knowles, ROAR’s managing director, said: “As our client base continues to grow significantly across the UK, working with GasanMamo, our first solely international-based client, is a hugely significant milestone in our business journey.

“The demand for our services in devising data-driven SEO and PPC strategies to create significant results and ensure our clients achieve the digital success they strive for is growing.

The ROAR Digital Marketing teamThe ROAR Digital Marketing team
“The impressive results that we achieve for our clients are spreading further afield than ever before.

“We are ecstatic to be working with a company in this regard, and we look forward to delivering consistent results and creating a long-lasting relationship with GasanMamo.”

