The Cobalt Business Park firm, founded by Michael Knowles, has appointed communications agency 32West and business consultancy Interdigitate in a bid to continue this trajectory.

Michael said: “The past 12 months in particular have been a bit of a whirlwind for ROAR Digital Marketing as our client base has grown significantly, from Scotland right down to London, and news about the successes we have achieved for our customers is constantly spreading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand as a business there are things we can be doing better to help us achieve our ambitious growth plans, and enlisting the services of specialists in their field will make sure that we can continue to strive to be the best while placing the same importance on ensuring our customers receive a personal and professional service at all times.

From left, David Coulter, Simon Merchant, Michael Knowles and Scott Mallin

“Having spent time with the teams at Interdigitate and 32West, there is no doubt in my mind that their high levels of business expertise will provide us the platform to increase our activity across the UK and beyond, and allow us as a company to grow accordingly.”

32West will raise awareness of the search engine marketing specialists to a wider audience, and Northumberland-based Interdigitate will provide independent analysis of current working practices in order to improve productivity.

Simon Merchant, a director at Interdigitate, said: “Michael is extremely passionate, enthusiastic and ambitious with an excellent digital business, and we are very excited to be working with him and his team at ROAR as they drive forwards with their plans to grow their client base.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad