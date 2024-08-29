Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new category has been introduced in The Best of Northumberland Awards.

The Employer of the Year category is sponsored by Advance Northumberland.

This award recognises the business that has shown pre-eminent commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation.

The winner will be able to show appreciation, genuine commitment to, and trust in, its people leading to success in business, as well as a fulfilling and stimulating working environment. An award for a business that has great staff relations, good staff retention, with excellent training and who cares for their employees. The best companies to work for!

We have teamed up with headline sponsor Northumberland County Council and Banks Group for the awards with the presentation evening at Linden Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Country Club on Thursday, November 7.

To nominate visit www.northumberlandawards.co.uk

Closing date is Friday, October 4 at midnight. For more information contact the advertising team on 07555 140840.